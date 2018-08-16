1d4 is heading to Michigan Comic Con 2018!

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

With Marvel's release of "Ant Man and the Wasp" and DC soon following suit with "Aquaman," "Shazam!" and "Wonder Woman 1984," it seems like the world has comic book fever, and there is no better way to talk comics than at Michigan Comic Con!

1d4 is going to Michigan Comic Con on Aug. 17-19 to enjoy the cosplay, meet the stars of our favorite shows and movies and explore the wonderful world of comics. With big-name celebrities like Cary Elwes, Lea Thompson, and Billy West on the guest list, how could we miss it?

And there's even more good news! On Saturday we will be joined by James D'Amato from the "One Shot Podcast" as we tour the grounds and show you the sights.

We plan on covering as many panels as possible, photographing as much cosplay as we can and getting interviews from the stars behind the amazing entertainment that sculpted some of today's largest pop culture icons.

But we cannot do it alone, and that's why we need your help to tell us who you want us to interview, and what you want us to cover most! Nothing is off the table when it comes to Comic Con, and who better to be our guide than the readers who helped up get the opportunity to go in the first place?

So let us know how we can make our coverage of Michigan Comic Con 2018 the best it can be!