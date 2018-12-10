A Night to Weebmember: Celebrate New Years the nerdy way!

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, pop culture, metro Detroit and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

Fellow nerds, prepare your formal cosplay for a New Year's Eve celebration that will be more fantastic than all others (okay, this is my opinion, but I'm sure it's accurate).

Ring in 2019 by attending Ready Player One's "A Night to Weebmember". This 18+ party will include a night of arcade games, prizes, drinks (for those of you who are 21 or older), a cosplay contest, and the possibility of winning the title of King and Queen of cosplay (which includes a fancy cape, a crown, and a gift card)!

Ready Player One in Detroit has their event on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tickets are on sale for $20, which can be purchased online and at the door.

If you have a cosplay picture that you want to share with us, email us at 1d4@wdiv.com so that we can share it on our Facebook!

See you on New Year's Eve!