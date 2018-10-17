Cosplay pics and advice from the heroes at 'Comique Con'

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, anime, K-Pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

Comique Con was delightful. Imagine if you will a con with everything you'd expect; booths, panels, industry insiders, and merchandise. Now imagine that you don't have to walk ten thousand miles to get from one end to the other.

Held at the Arab American National Museum, Comique Con made full use of the small but beautifully decorated main floor. The con goers were plentiful, but interesting products and comics at various booths kept people moving, so it never felt crowded.

The convention can be be summed up by it's founder:

While we were in attendance, we also got to speak with some of the coolest cosplayers! Here's advice from the ladies of Comique Con.

@45StillAlive (Wendy Corduroy - Gravity Falls)

"Find other cosplayers! In that alone you'll find all the advice you'll ever need."

KikiElise Cosplay (Pam - Archer)

"Cosplay something you're passionate about, and don't be afraid to take some risks."

Rebecca Nolan and Adira Elham (Shuri/Leia - Black Panther/Star Wars)

Rebecca says, "If you can't think of anything, just go with the strongest woman you know."

Adira advises new cosplayers to, "Go with your true self. Combine the things that you love!"

Michelle McAlpine (Kaylee - Firefly)

"Oh my God; go away, Jake. I already wrote a whole article about this."

Actually, for those of you interested in Michelle's cosplay advice; you can read her article on it HERE. That's our own Michelle McAlpine, and in between writing and editing videos for 1d4 she judged the cosplay contest at Comique Con.

Busy gal!