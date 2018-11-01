Going to Youmacon? Find 'Kaylee' to get your cosplay featured

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, anime, K-Pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

Youmacon is back! Of course, like last year, 1d4 will be there to cover all the great con moments.

This year we have a challenge for you; find Kaylee!

Michelle McAlpine will be dressed as the bright-eyed engineer of the Firefly crew, and we want you to find her! If you can spot her, say "Hi Michelle" and we'll upload your picture to our social media, with a "best cosplay" contest at the end of the event.

*Please keep costumes appropriate for children! We reserve the right to deny any entry for any reason.

See you there!

Good luck! You'll need it; as you can see, Michelle is a master of disguise.