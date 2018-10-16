The Cosplayer's Inventory

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, anime, K-Pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

So you have your cosplay all set and you’re ready to go to a convention, right?

NOT SO FAST! On top of creating your cosplay and wearing it, you have to be prepared for wardrobe malfunctions and wig mishaps. Here is a list of essential materials that you should keep in your inventory to get through the day as a cosplayer.

Cosplay Repair Supplies

You’ve tried on and created your cosplay, but there’s a huge difference between briefly trying on your cosplay and actually walking around in it ALL DAY. Things are bound to fall apart. Therefore, bring stuff to fix your cosplay on the fly. This could mean bringing a whole bunch of safety pins to temporarily fix the problem, or bringing your own mini sewing kit (needles, thread, tiny scissors and a seam ripper) to put something back together.

Wig Essentials

I’m not going to lie, wigs are a pain. They're hot, itchy and move around a lot. So you definitely need to have materials to fix the problems that your wigs are bound to cause. Bobby pins are essential, as you need to ensure that the wig will stay in place. Bring a wig cap (or two) to hide your natural hair. A comb or a brush that will de-tangle your wig is also great so that you don’t look like you have a bird’s nest on top of your head at the end of the day. Hairspray or hair gel is also handy, as well as lots of hair ties. Even if you don’t need these things, you’ll make fast friends to the people around you who are bound to need some of these materials.

Makeup

You should always have makeup on hand. Always. It WILL come off during the day. If it doesn't come off despite all the sweating that you’re doing...please tell me your secret. Otherwise, be prepared to re-apply your makeup. You don’t need to bring your entire makeup bag, just bring the stuff that will wear off throughout the day. If anything, have the minimum of eye shadow, mascara and lipstick.

First Aid Kit

When I say first aid kit, don’t bring your ENTIRE first aid kit. You just need a few things. Bandages are the most useful, as walking around all day in shoes you don’t typically wear are likely to give you blisters. Pain killers also come in handy, as your legs will be in pain from walking around all day. You could also bring some indigestion medication, as the food at conventions isn’t exactly “health food.” Bring whatever you have to in order to have a pleasant day at the convention. You have a lot of stuff you need to buy, don't let any injuries stop you from that!

Hygiene Products

Walking around in a room full of sweaty people is not pleasant. While encountering stinky people at a convention is unavoidable, try not to be one of those people. Deodorant, body wipes, perfume. Do what you gotta do to smell pleasant throughout the day. There’s also a lot of germs around, so bring hand sanitizer. Gum or mints are also great to have on hand. Don’t contribute to the stink. Rise above it.

What are some things that you think are handy for cosplayers to have? Comment below if there's something I haven't mentioned, and keep your eyes on 1d4 for all your nerdy news.