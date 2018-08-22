Michigan Comic Con Day 3 - Battles

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

The exciting conclusion to our con coverage. We aimed to show you things that you don't need to go to the con for, such as the Michigan Medieval Combat Association, but instead it became a day of battle.

First of all, our blood was up after talking to the owner of the Michigan Medieval Combat Association, Kyle Tansek. He's passionate about medieval combat and it's hard not to get into it when he goes into detail about what he does. For anyone interested in a cool way to stay fit; they teach classes on Mondays at 7PM in Livonia.

After that it was on to an arena I'm more comfortable with; the video game room. Mr. James D'Amato and I had some residual rage left over from our cosplay contest, and so we engaged in a few rounds of "Super Smash Bros."

Questions like "who won" and "how quickly" are not important. What is important is that we realized that the real enemy was Paul and Kenny. You see, Paul and Kenny- scourges of the art department- have been pranking me for one solid year.

The have stacked cups on my keyboard, filled my desk with temporary tattoos, sent me a flood of emailed receipts every time they buy lunch, and readjusted my computer monitors to keep them constantly askew. And I? I bided my time.

You see, Paul and Kenny are huge fans of James D'Amato. Paul has a t-shirt from the "Dungeon Dome" that I have seen more than my niece's face. This is what made coming in after hours with Mr. D'Amato so sweet.

We hid their chairs, took pictures by their desks, and James D'Amato signed notes, officially endorsing this celebrity guest prank.

"Ya been pranked!"

If you've enjoyed these shenanigans, consider checking out our podcast, "Channel 1d4!"

"In a cyberpunk future Detroit three roommates take on a quick heist job to pay the rent. When that inevitably goes awry they blast a path of chaos through corporations and criminals while listening to pizza-themed podcasts, looting their friends' apartments, and making passionate enemies!"

Listen right here or look for us on your favorite podcasting service, as long as that service is either iTunes or Stitcher.