Top 5 ways to clean while lazy

With Netflix and hot weather on the rise, maintaining your home can be a bit of a burden. If your dishes are starting to pile up in the sink, or if you’re sitting within a mountain of clothes, here are a few tips on how to appear like a functioning human being.



1. Timers are your best friend

Schedule your chores throughout the day to get things done. For instance, at 3:30 p.m. you’re going to do your laundry. At 4 p.m., you’re going to do your dishes. At 5 p.m., you’re going to sit and feel good about yourself, so you’ll reward yourself with Netflix. Then at 10 p.m., you’ll realize that you forgot about your laundry and quickly dash down to throw your clothes in the dryer. Make sure you can make a schedule that you can stick with.



2. Pick out a scent for your home and clean with that scent

For instance, lemon is a very popular scent to clean with, so you can easily make your entire home smell like lemon. But don’t get carried away with the scents, because if you blend raspberry, eucalyptus, lemon, cake batter, and pine tree together, you might pass out from the scent overload.



3. Conquer a small area of your home

If you only focus on one area at a time throughout the day, cleaning becomes much more manageable. If you have five minutes to spare, wipe down your counter with lemon (or another scent, see previous tip). Then wiping down your counter turns into wiping down the stove, which turns into wiping down your microwave, which turns into…yeah, you get the idea. It’s hard to just clean one thing.



4. Multitask

There’s no better time to get some chores done than during your designated Netflix time. Fold your laundry while binge watching "That 70’s Show," because you’ve already seen every episode at least 10 times. Clean your shower while you’re taking a shower (I know, it’s weird, but you have to clean when you can.) There are a lot of chores you can perform while you’re doing some fun stuff.



5. Invite people over

Nothing motivates you to clean like inviting people over. Do you really want your friends to see that you haven’t watered your flowers in a few weeks, and the poor remnants are sitting on the coffee table? Clean to avoid being judged. Make sure you invite people over that are very judgmental, otherwise the motivation to clean may escape.

There’s still hope for you. You can be a lazy person and still have a clean home. Or you can ignore all the above tips and continue watching Netflix. You read this article, reward yourself.