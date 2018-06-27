What life is like for police officers in Thailand

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

I was lucky enough to visit Phuket,Thailand for a week. I saw the city, met many interesting people, and experienced a culture far different from my own. The most memorable experience I had was getting a chance to interview local police officers, Senior Sergeant Major Anon who is in charge of tourists, and Police Lieutenant Sumit, a local officer of the Royal Thai Police.

What is your daily patrol like?

Lieutenant Sumit, "So there's the local police, tourist police, immigration, and also they've got the marine police..."

Sergeant Anon, "...Highway police, many many. The power is same. For me, we look after tourists. For him; everything. Everything for local police.

"[I work] around here, maybe 20 minutes from here. Daily what I see are tourists and the problems for the tourists. I don't mean they make trouble; [the most common problem] is they lost something. Lost phone, lost passport... [their belongings].

Lieutenant Sumit, "If they got the case, they have to send the case back to the local police."

Sergeant Anon, "Yes, if tourist police arrest some people, we have to send to local police."

Lieutenant Sumit, "But every division is under the Royal Thai Police."

Do you guys make arrests often?

Lieutenant Sumit, "Not often, but if the case happens in the airport, we have to arrest and send to the local station."

Sergeant Anon, "[Usually] stolen items."

What is your relationship like with tourists?

Sergeant Anon, "We look after tourists. When they have a problem when they travel, they come to us. So, we see only people who are suffering. If you lost something and I can find it I'm happy. But sometimes, I cannot find it.

What about with the local Thai people?

Lieutenant Sumit, "I think it's two sided. If police help them, it's just good. Not the best. But if we have to do something, if we arrest them, police are going to be seen as bad. Still, when the people cannot do anything they have to call to the police first."

Sergeant Anon, "Some people are scared of the police. They don't want to talk to police."

Lieutenant Sumit, "But the different between Thai police and American police is that American police in Michigan are just in Michigan. But in Thailand, maybe your hometown is in Bangkok but you can be a police officer everywhere in Thailand."

Sergeant Anon, "Yes. Here we are all controlled by Royal Thai Police."

Lieutenant Sumit, "We've got nine regions of local police, but all of them are under Royal Thai Police"

What is the hardest part of the job?

Lieutenant Sumit, "We try to help, sometimes that means we have to use our phone to call oversees. It is quite expensive because in the past some tourists do not try to help themselves."

Sergeant Anon, "Sometimes we have to spend [our own money] too. Me, I spend a lot for the tourists. If the problem is not finished, you cannot fix the problem unless you have some money, [so you think] 'OK, just give them money so they can go.'

"One guy, he comes and he's missed his flight, I don't know the real reason why he missed the flight, but he missed it. [The plane is] already gone. He needed 3000 BOT for a ticket, and he had some money in his pocket, I say 'OK, I'll help you, and you have to return the money to me when you get there.'

"Now, [he hasn't paid me back]. But I hope one day, he'll return [the money].I gave him 1500 BOT to share the ticket. We cannot always help, and it is hard for me. We need to help, but sometimes we can't. Example: What if [you two] had the same same problem? How can I pay 6000 BOT for the tickets? It's too much for me. My salary is not big."

What made you want to become a police officer?

Sergeant Anon, "My mom. My mother had me test for the police because she thought I [could] have a better job. I took one test and then went off to police school. I like to help people. The problem is money. Police have loans. Because-- OK, you want to buy the car, you want to buy the house: loan everything. And now you cannot do anything, cannot leave. Just work.

"I like to help the people though, so it's OK to stay here. I smile after they smile."

Lieutenant Sumit, "My sister asked me to do the test with my nephew. My company closed, so I did the test. I got in, and after that I went to school. My nephew wanted to do the test but he didn't want to do it alone, but he missed. I have been a policeman for two years and seven months."

Sergeant Anon, "[For me it's been] 23 years. Thai police can retire after 25 years."

What kind of personality do you need to be a police officer?

Sergeant Anon, "Happy!"

Lieutenant Sumit, "When we go to see people we have to smile first. Thai people hate the police, but they all want to take the test."