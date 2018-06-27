Ypsilanti and Grosse Pointe pride events: My pride month experience

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this month I attended two pride events, "Ypsi Pride" and Grosse Pointe's annual "Pride March".

Ypsi Pride had many visual representations including open art galleries and multiple drag performances. This event had tents set up along multiple blocks filled with supporting organizations from the area. The amount of pride this community has for their diversity is beautiful.

Crowds attending the Pride March.

Grosse Pointe had two great speakers address the crowd before the march began. This march was led by "Welcoming Everyone Grosse Pointe" (WE GP), a community-based non-profit organization that focuses on resisting any attacks on civil and human rights, who did a fantastic job with the event. Hundreds gathered at Grosse Pointe South High School and marched through the streets of GP supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The amount of youth and families present was truly amazing.

"We change the world when we work to change what we love... It's not what you hate, save what you love."

Both events had churches there showing their support. At the Grosse Pointe event I was able to speak to my friend's paster who was there with their church.

Rev. Richard showing his support for the LGBTQ community.

Seeing the amount of people, of all kinds, coming together in unity was absolutely heart warming. It was great to be a part of these events. Happy Pride Month!