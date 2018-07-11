New 'Lost on Mars' DLC is coming to 'Far Cry 5' next week

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! You can also check out 1d4 on Facebook and Twitter.

So, let's get this out of the way:

Spoilers for Far Cry 5 ahead!

We good? Great. Nick Rye lives.

That's right; according to the trailer for "Lost on Mars" the protagonist is none other than plucky pilot and new father, Nick Rye. This is a huge relief on account of one of the endings to Far Cry 5 being quite a bombshell.

"Eh? Eh?"

No word on the status of his family, but the release date is July 17th so we will be finding out next week. In the meantime get ready to use laser guns to rumble with Martian spiders. If you don't have the season pass then the DLC will cost you $9.99.

Check out the trailer below.