One Minute Reviews: Fallout 76

If you're in the 1d-horde then you know what we were worried about when Bethesda first announced "Fallout 76" at E3. Bethesda had previously and numerously said that it would be the company that defended the single player experience. So many of us were heartbroken when they announced that not only would multiplayer be a focus of "Fallout 76," but there would be no other option.

That said, I still remember when fellow 1d4 writer Dane told me that Heath Ledger would be playing the Joker. I thought it was the dumbest casting choice imaginable, and prepared myself for a return to terrible Batman movies.

Heath Ledger on my mind, I tried "Fallout 76" without prejudging.

Oh, is that a ringing I hear? Somebody better pick up the phone, because we called it!

I'll let the internet roast this turkey.

Twitter: @Ikiruined sums it up nicely

Initial impressions of FALLOUT 76: One disastrous design decision after another. It is primarily an inventory management game, except its inventory management tools are wildly counterintuitive. — Carly Rae Hype Squad (@Ikiruined) November 19, 2018

Best quote from the thread: "It has a vast, empty world with none of the chill or the design sense of something like 'No Man's Sky'."

YouTube: Gaming Bolt is savage for a solid 13 minutes

Best quote from the video: "[Survival] feels like a needlessly tacked-on mechanic that doesn't really serve much of a purpose, and ends up feeling like a chore more than anything else."

Facebook: James Wyatt makes a prediction

Replace "Skyrim" with "Fallout 4" and you've pretty much nailed it. This game is just "Fallout 4" with half of the features, plus a whole bunch no one wanted.

Conclusion?

Hard pass. If you already own "Fallout 4," play that to get a better version of the experience offered in "Fallout 76." If you don't own "Fallout 4," buy that instead of "Fallout 76."

Or better yet, buy "New Vegas."

Happy thanksgiving, everyone!