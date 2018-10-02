One Minute Reviews: 'Pathfinder: Kingmaker'

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, check out our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, anime, K-pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

Recently there came the great wave of retro games, such as the re-release of "Bauldur's Gate" and "Icewind Dale." For those of you who weren't around when MC Hammer had money, these games are a kind of top down RPG called a CRPG. They come from a time when there wasn't much in the way of graphics to impress, so the game pulled you back, gave you the broad strokes of what your character looked like from an eagle-eye view, and let you fill in the rest with your imagination.

Why, though, have we not built on that? I've seen game creators show their ignorance of the appeal of these games by trying to ape the camera style but dumping all of their resources in making great graphics. Congratulations on the graphics "Tyranny," but without decent voice acting, story, and gameplay you still have a boring game.

We saw a glimmer of hope with crowdfunding. People with passion put forward their ideas and we now have instant classics like "Pillars of Eternity," but what we have not seen is someone utilize new technology to make the genre better.

Get ready for a game that goes beyond turning gore on or off. How about on, off, or "bleed bunnies"?

Until now. "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" takes the CRPG formula and improves it in every conceivable way, while still holding on to what made the old games so good. Yes, the graphics are improved, but they are not the focus. Instead, in addition to the great isometric gameplay with pause-able combat we are treated to a less frustrating looting system, a secondary game of kingdom management- and a role-playing experience where your choices have consequences from the beginning of the game.

I cannot tell you how many hours of my life I've spent rifling through the corpses of minions trying to decide what was valuable. Kingmaker knows this, and Kingmaker has got your back.

Basically Owlcat Games has used the advancement in technology to add in all of the things you would have dreamed these RPGs could have back when you used to play them. The story is fascinating, the system is excellent, and why am I wasting time talking to you nerds? I've got a Human Warrior to put on the throne!