One Minute Reviews: Pokemon Zeta and Omicron

When a new generation of Pokemon games comes out I experience the same moment of disappointment every time. They announce how many new Pokemon will be added and I get excited as imagine what it will be like playing a game with all of them. Then I remember that while every generation adds new Pokemon it also excludes most of the old ones.

Pokemon Zeta and Omicron are the two versions of a fan game which is designed to scratch every itch a person who grew up with Pokemon could have. Right off the bat you are told the big selling point; it's a game that has every official Pokemon and some unofficial.

What are unofficial Pokemon? Those would be the new "Delta" species. Delta species are Pokemon with a different typing than their base game counterparts.

Let me tell you, trainers, you haven't lived until you've swept the "Elite 4" with a "thick fat" grass-type Snorlax holding leftovers. Yes, that's a grass type that halves damage from fire and ice. Among his moves are "yawn," "synthesis." and "earthquake".

Pictured: The last thing seen by 90% of trainers in the Versyn region.

Those kinds of delightfully broken combinations are what make Zeta and Omicron so very good, but there's a lot of love put into aspects of the game that you may not expect from a fan game. There is a robust multiplayer system. The devs went out of their way to provide lots of in-game trade opportunities for trade with NPCs. You can find and customize a secret base. If you're hardcore, these games even come with a setting for "Nuzlocke mode".

Side note; the award for finest Nuzlocke play through I've ever seen belongs to Team Four Star.

The list is endless. I generally put between 10 and 50 hours into a game for a review. In this case, I wound up doing a marathon over two weeks, ending my play through(s) at 110 hours.

Here's a little inside baseball for ya; when a person who is paid to review video games plays a game longer than they are required to it is either because they are fishing for a promotion or because the game is a darn good.

These games are darn good.

Not that I would say "no" to a promotion. "Grand Vizier of Gaming" has a lovely ring to it.