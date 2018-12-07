One Minute Reviews: "Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr"

1d4 is the news for nerds. For more "One Minute Reviews," "Ron Gets Reel," and opinion articles, check out our landing page. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast below.

The "Warhammer 40k" universe is fascinating. It's full of rich lore, and Games Workshop has chosen to forgo the obvious good guy/bad guy settings. It's a universe where the average citizen's importance is on par with those in the Cthulu mythos. The only people who have their achievements celebrated within the Warhammer universe are the astartes -- the engineered super-soldiers of the God-Emperors' army -- despite the fact that they are only a tiny fraction of the available units within the lore.

This is why I was so excited for "Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr". It's a "Warhammer 40k" game where you play as an inquisitor! You explore the campaign setting in a much more relatable avatar, and as a result I felt that the accomplishments of the character actually felt more epic.

The game is very reminiscent of "Diablo". It's a 3rd person action game where you grind through hordes of enemies that constantly drop loot of varying quality. They do a good job of making the loot aspect of the grind feel worthwhile, as there are multiple things you can do with what you pick up, such as saving it in a vault, selling it, or breaking it down for crafting components that are used in either upgrading or customizing the look of your current equipment.

Also like Diablo, there are three styles of inquisitor you can play which pretty much boil down to warrior, mage and thief. You cannot customize their appearance however, so if you want to experience Warhammer 40k as an heavy gunner type inquisitor then you'd better be able to picture yourself as a bald man, if you want to be a psyker then you'd better be able to relate to a skinny woman, and if you want to imagine yourself there at all you'd better be okay with your avatar being Caucasian.

When it comes to the actual enemies you fight, however, the game shows that it did not learn enough from the mistakes of previous dungeons crawlers. There are eight kinds of enemies, and they are reskinned depending on the faction you're supposed to be up against. The only significant changes to combat come from you, as you experiment with different weapons and armors. The moment I realized that my heavy gunner inquisitor had tried out every type of weapon was a turning point in my enjoyment of the game.

The DLC breathes a bit of new life into the game in the form of weekly mini-campaigns. These don't add anything other than a bit of plot in the form of narration during bonus levels, but they are fun enough to justify the few dollar asking price. I would humbly suggest, however, that you avoid accidentally buying the soundtrack and the servo skull pet that has no function.

Overall I would encourage people to buy this game. If you enjoy popping on a podcast, shutting off your brain and spending a few hours blowing up filthy chaos, you will have fun. In buying it you'll also encourage game developers that Warhammer games don't necessarily need to focus on astartes every single time.

