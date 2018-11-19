Warren bar to host 'Super Smash Bros.' tournament, $300 prize

WARREN, Mich. - Tipsy McStaggers, the No. 5 winner of the 2017 Vote 4 the Best's Best Neighborhood Bar, will be hosting a "Super Smash Bros." tournament on Dec. 8.

The winner of the tournament will win a Nintendo Switch and a copy of the game or $300.

The tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit the event's official Facebook page here.

Tipsy McStaggers is located at 7280 E. 12 Mile Road in Warren.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.