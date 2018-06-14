1d4 jams: The best music to play while working

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier today we realized that the 1d4 offices were in for mounds of paperwork. As DJ Format says, "Show business is more business than show." It became clear that if we were going to do this, we'd need a montage.

We asked around for the best song to do a montage of filling out paperwork to. Below are the votes from around the office.

Lauren Yousif - Anything by Charlie Puth

I've got to be honest; all I knew of Charlie Puth was that one song about being competitive with Superman, and I was not a fan. Lauren, however, has changed my mind. She wrote an article about Mr. Puth, and that got us talking about his music background, his style, and what makes him stand out from the crowd.

The dude is funky. That base guitar seems to creep up on me in his music, until I realize I'm nodding my head to something, and that thing is that good-good base.

6/10 Would montage to again.

Was my head nodding to this one? Check. Foot tapping? Check. Was it easy to find a rhythm to work to? Check. Was I surprised that someone remixed Portugal The Man in a way that I liked more than the original? That 's a big check good buddy.

This song has a rolling energy that keeps me excited while letting me concentrate. Phenomenal montaging song my dudes.

10/10 Listening to it while I write this.

It's hard to go wrong when the artist you recommend it one of the most popular of our generation. I will say, however, that there may be some passive aggression in that song title, right? Like, don't shoot the messenger, you know?

Kidding; Kaelyn's choice was the whole "More Life" album. Every track is excellent, but I found this song to be particularly effective at driving me on.

8/10 Cooler than the underside of the pillow.

Heck yes Loverboy! Classic jams from the era that gave us the best montages. Perfect for working-- ideally for the weekend. Also perfect for changing into a series of outfits, and having your friends shake thier heads in disapproval until the last one, which they give a 'thumbs up'.

Dane's tastes have always been eclectic, and I was as ready for him to recommend Selena Gomez as I was for him to recommend Johnny Cash. True to the spirit of the competition, however, he picked a song tailor made for working and montages.

9/10 Points off for making me jealous that I didn't think of it.

Remember that line I mentioned? The one that goes "Show business is more business than show?"

Well, it's from this song. It's one of my all time favorites and it's all about the business of being an artist. Not only does it strike a chord with us as a group of artists, but it has one of the most bouncy, driving beats you'll hear in rap song after the Run DMC era.

5.4 billion/10 - In charge of the rating system.

WINNER

We double checked the numbers and there's no denying it: "Behind the Scenes" is the greatest montage song played in the office today. If you care to make it official, select your choice in the poll below.