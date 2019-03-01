Full lineup announced for Livingston County's final Bled Fest music festival

HOWELL, Mich. - Bled Fest, a Livingston County tradition since 2005, announced the lineup of its final show.

The music festival has been held at the Hartland Performing Arts Center, near the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Highland Road, for 11 years. The May 25, 2019, event will be the final Bled Fest.

The festival's past lineups have included Norma Jean, Andrew W.K., Joyce Manor, Foxing, The Wonder Years, La Dispute, Anti-Flag and more.

The full lineup was announced Friday afternoon and can be seen below. Pennsylvania band The Wonder Years and Australia band Camp Cope will headline the festival, which includes more than 60 bands from around the globe.

The full lineup, ticket information and more can be found at the official Bled Fest website here.

