Time to waste: Alkaline Trio at Royal Oak Music Theatre

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Outside of Against Me!, Alkaline Trio is the band that I've seen live the most. Like Against Me!, I've seen them in multiple states, multiple times.

It's been three years since Alkaline Trio had last been on tour.

RELATED: The worst-kept secret: Against Me! at the Trumbullplex

During that time, Matt Skiba had joined Blink-182, replacing longtime guitar player Tom DeLonge.

Blink-182 signed a residency deal with the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and was expected to stay there all summer. To many fans, it was unknown if Alkaline Trio would continue.

But then, drummer Travis Barker developed blood clots in his arms, causing the residency to be rescheduled and opening time up in Skiba's schedule for a new tour.

I went to Alkaline Trio's Wednesday show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre with family and friends I've known for more than a decade, some of whom I haven't seen in nearly 12 years.

It was incredibly nostalgic.

Matt Skiba (Dane Sager Kelly/WDIV)

The last time I saw Skiba perform was in a large amphitheater outside Boston when he was touring with Blink-182 in support of the album "California." I've typically seen Alkaline Trio in much smaller venues, and the Royal Oak Music Theatre was the same intimately styled venue I've been used to seeing them perform.

Arriving at 5 p.m., two lines went out the door, wrapping around the block on either side. It's been three years, and fans were excited.

Jarrod Alexander (Dane Sager Kelly/WDIV)

Filling in for Derek Grant, Jarrod Alexander, who has played with My Chemical Romance and Matt Skiba & The Sekrets, played drums on this tour. I could recognize he wasn't Grant and that I knew Alexander from somewhere, but I couldn't place him until several days later.

The set list included fan favorites from almost every album. The most surprising song came in the encore, when they played "Warbrain," a track from 2004's compilation "Rock Against Bush, Vol 1" and also Alkaline Trio's 2007 collection of B-sides, "Remains."

Dan Andriano (Dane Sager Kelly/WDIV)

It's the first time I've seen Alkaline Trio in my 30s, and I wasn't the only one. Fans spoke of having to get back to the babysitter or having to work early in the morning, but while we all seemed to have grown older and have more responsibilities, for one night, I was a stupid kid listening to the soundtracks of Tony Hawk games. With the Van's Warped Tour ending for good this year, it's good to know there's concerts out there that can still give you that feeling.