Upcoming K-Pop concert in Chicago: Up10tion

S. Korean boy group UP10TION is made up of ten members, as you may have guessed from the name. Don’t know who they are? Well you should! Scroll down to find their songs and learn more about them.
Even if you aren’t a fan (aka “Honey10”), if you are interested in K-pop then I can vouch for the fact that this will definitely be a concert worth going to. Watch just one of their dance practices below and you’ll see what I mean.
The tour starts tomorrow, June 15th, with their first stop in Seattle, Washington. Next up is Chicago on Sunday, June 17th, which I will be attending and writing about post-concert, so keep an eye out for that. UP10TION will also stop in Texas, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and New Jersey.
Not only are there amazing perks for holders of certain ticket tiers, such as a fan-sign, a free album, a group photo, or high touch event (see Studio PAV and individual concert pages on Facebook for more info), but there’s also an incredible and unique opportunity called Pick-A-Pose Snapshots.
Pick-A-Pose allows you to buy polaroids taken of yourself with individual members of the group for just $10 a piece. You can create a lasting memory with your fave -- maybe hold their hand or give them a hug -- and have a photo to remember it by. A limited quantity of snapshots are available for purchase online before the concert, but there should also be more available at the concert venue if you bring cash. Check out my Instagram post below to see an example of Pick-A-Pose from when I took snapshots with JJCC.
You can get tickets for UP10TION’s concert at kpoptickets.com
Check out UP10TION
So, Dangerous - I chose a performance of this song because while the music video has over 5 million views, I think this better shows you the impact that the song had which earned it those views. The choreography is powerful and memorable, which was likely a main reason for the song’s success. Plus, it has what I think are among of the best parts sung by their main vocalists (particularly Hwanhee and Sunyoul).
