1d4 has a new podcast: 'Channel 1d4'

When employees at a news station happen to be huge fans of tabletop gaming, you get "Channel 1d4." We gathered recording equipment, furniture from studio sets and snacks from the break room, and recorded ourselves unwinding after work with some good old fashioned gaming.

For this story arc we decided to askew the traditional sword and sorcery style setting and instead are playing a 'Cyberpunk 2020' inspired game.

Having done no research whatsoever into this, I'm going to assume that there are two stances on the cyberpunk genre; those who love it and those who have not heard of it.

You know that Star Trek optimistic version of the future? This is the opposite. Think filthy gutters and capitalism gone awry. Think cybernetic implants and holographic talk show hosts. We found every cliche we could think of and crammed it into this world, but then we got creative.

Our show takes place in Detroit, in the year 2121. The international riverfront has risen, flooding the streets and leaving them vulnerable to dangerous jet ski hooligans. Podcasting is the number one pastime, and everybody- including thieves and corporation presidents- has got one. The forests of Southeast Michigan have become tropical, and three generations after tigers escaped from the Detroit Zoo there's a deadly big cat problem in the "Nu-rain forests" of Michigan.

It's an absolutely silly world and it's fun to run a game in it, but it would be nothing without the players.

Michelle Oliver plays Siggy , a hacker living off of the increasingly stale success of the one job she did for a megacorp.

Paul Snyder plays Su3 M43 (Sue-May,) a former "kill-bot" who is trying to re-brand herself as a therapist.

Brandon Crawford plays Reuben HappyCorp, an alpha tester for experimental gadgets. Reuben has sold several of his limbs, parts of his brain and the use of his last name to megacorps.

Do us the honor of listening to our podcast and we'll reward you with a fantastic story told by four handsome and wonderful tv-people. Don't listen to it, and we'll talk mean gossip about you in the break room.