The gang teamed up with the good people of Pandemonium Games and Hobbies (located at 6033 Middlebelt Rd, Garden City) to do a one-shot cyber horror adventure.

Inspired by George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead," and possibly by a certain 1980's pop royalty figure, we present you with our Halloween podcast.

The Electric Dead - Part 1

The Electric Dead - Part 2

