Check this out: Animated Spellbook

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, pop culture, metro Detroit and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

It would be a crime not to use our platform to tell any and all tabletop players about "Animated Spellbook" by Zee Bashew. This channel is a guide to Dungeons and Dragons spells and how they work, along with a charming anecdote that provides an example and delightful animation.

The videos are short, highly produced, and you can check out an example below.