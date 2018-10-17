It's not you: YouTube is in fact down

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy gaming, anime, K-pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

A quick update for our lovely 1d4 followers; YouTube-- the video-streaming service that hosts lovely creators like Scholagladiatoria, Lindybeige and Skallagrim-- seems to be down for a few regions across the world right now. Unfortunately, that includes Michigan.

While we wait for our makeup tutorials and unboxing videos to return, allow us to humbly recommend a podcast.

**UPDATE: Though the cause of the extended downtime is not currently known, service has been restored to YouTube in Michigan for most users. That said, we still recommend listening to our podcast!

