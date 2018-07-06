4 Tips for running a tabletop game for new players

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! You can also check out 1d4 on Facebook and Twitter.

Recently, K-Pop expert Madeline Allen agreed to play a game of DnD with me. This is incredibly exciting, but it presented me with a challenge that all tabletop GMs face at some point; making a game for someone who hasn't ever played.

Fortunately, I have done this before. Dane Kelly, our resident culture expert, experienced his first tabletop gaming session with yours truly back when he lived in Atlanta. Over the years I've developed many techniques for this situation, so allow me to share that invaluable experience with you.

Or at least 4 of them. You get 4 techniques. To give you more might put me in danger of losing my title as "World's Greatest GM". I'll always have "World's Most Handsome GM," but still.

1. Avoid nostalgia

It is so tempting to try to give these new players all the wonderful experiences that made you fall in love with tabletop gaming. Knock that off. Knock it off with a quickness. If they will love it, it will be for their own experiences. Those experiences have to develop organically.



"I remember when I was the wizard for that building over there. ... *Sigh*"

Of course you should still make a great game for them; you can even reuse plot elements or situations that you remember being fun. What you should avoid doing however, is trying to replicate for them a great moment you experienced. Let them have their own adventure.

2. Premade characters as an option

A concept that many of us veteran nerds have trouble remembering is that it can be embarrassing to come up with a character. For whatever reason, people are worried that sincerity or using their imagination will make them look silly. Well, that's fine; you can help them get started.

Your goal here is to make it easy to play the game without eliminating a chance for your new players to take control of their characters. Do this by filling out several premade character sheets for each player, each specced with a different playstyle, and leave the names blank.

"Now, if we get into LARPing on the other hand, none of you can be a Troll. I will burn this house down before I deal with face paint all weekend again."

Ask them how they would want their character to approach a violent situation, what they would like their character to do if they saw a bag of money on the ground, etc. Remember character creation in Fallout? Mimic that. When they've answered these questions (keep them short and simple) you will know which characters to suggest. Warrior, wizard, rogue, healer; these are classic archetypes for a reason.

Then give them the option of telling you a little about the character. If they want to, great! If they don't want to, tell them what you had in mind for their character. Don't make it complicated; they are going to be getting introduced to a lot already. As a side note; do not make these characters min-maxed. If any of the new players decide to make their own, they shouldn't be punished for it by having a weaker character than the rest of the party.

3. Bring the noise

I think I recommend music and sound effects on every single list I make for tabletop games. It just makes the experience so much richer! In this case in particular, you can use SFX apps like the fantasy soundboard, and music playing apps like iTunes or Google Play, to set the mood in the same way movies do.

When you're working with new players who do not yet know the tropes of tabletop games, you can use musical cues that they might recognize from movies to communicate to them things that more experienced players might be aware of already, such as incoming danger.

"The good news about all this invisible ink is that none of my players can see my notes. The bad news is that I have no idea where this pen came from, and it may in fact be just an empty regular pen."

I also like to avoid saying "you hit" or "you miss" in combat as much as possible. It is so much more satisfying to replace "you hit" with a "crunch!" sound effect, or "you miss" with a "whoosh!" that a sword might make as the blade slices through air. It also helps new players start to see the dice rolls as part of a story, and not as a simple game with yes/no conclusions.

4. Leave 'em wanting more

For me this has always been the most difficult thing to do, but I also find it to be the most important. Give new players a short story. Make it a one shot, and a quick one.

Even a fun game night can turn new players off the hobby if they feel like they're signing up for a huge commitment. Instead, give them a complete- if abridged- experience. Let them have an idea of what a beginning, middle, and end of an adventure feels like. If you did your job well, they will come back to you soon asking to play again.

"Hey man! Lauren said she wanted to be a Troll and I said it was cool. That's fine, right?"

*FWOOSH!*

If you love tabletop gaming, keep checking in with 1d4, because we're releasing our real play tabletop RPG podcast very soon! For our first season, strap on your cyberware, hop in an unreasonably flashy flying car, and turn the dial to 11; because we're tackling the cyberpunk genre!