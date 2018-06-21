Office Battle: Summer Champion 2018

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Hey gang, we like to have fun here. We;re "hip", okay? We're "with it". The fact remains, however, that only one of us can be Summer Champion 2018.

What is Summer Champion 2018, you ask? It's something I just made up. But it feels right, you know? There should be a huge belt encrusted with rhinestones. Bragging rights should be involved. We should get way too into it. Feelings should be hurt.

That's why for the rest of this month and throughout July we will be competing for the title of Summer Champion 2018. August will be 'victory month', where the champion may make unreasonable requests, such as feasts in their honor put on Facebook live so all may know of their greatness.

We will, however, need your help for one thing, Metro Detroit.

How do we pick the Summer Champion 2018? What lengthy contest will be used to choose who earns the right to wear the Champion's Girdle- a garment I just invented but bet I can beg the station to commission because who wouldn't want to see that?

Think about how we should decide who carries this honor. Tournament style games of tag? A massive Nerf-gun fight modeled after the Thunderdome? A day where we take over a lake wearing pirate costumes, with the best pirate gaining the honor?

Vote in our poll below, or submit your own ideas in the entry form. If they aren't garbage, we'll add them to the poll.