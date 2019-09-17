All 4 Pets- #Picmypup Contest

Local 4's All 4 Pets team was excited to be a part of Barktoberfest in Royal Oak on Sept. 14 and 15. It was fun meeting so many dog lovers and their furry friends.

As part of our participation in this community event, we hosted a contest called "Pic My Pup" on our All 4 Pets Facebook Group. People posted pictures of their dogs with the caption #picmypup.

All 4 Pets wants to give a HUGE thank you to all those who posted pictures from Barktoberfest, participated in our contest, and shared your special pups with us.

Now we will announce the winner of the #picmypup All 4 Pets contest!

AND THE RESULTS ARE IN….

Congratulations to Michelle Pierce's adorable pup, Sophie!

If you're not a member of our group, please like and follow our page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/detroitall4pets/ and share it with your friends. It's a way of staying in touch with pet lovers across Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.