Why 'Cyberpunk 2077' looks amazing

Night City sits between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It is overpopulated, riddled with crime, and exists in a future where technology is valued above morality.

We can't wait to go there!

The cyberpunk genre does a great job of making cautionary tales fun to digest. Like Shadowrun, Neuromancer, Deus Ex, and other great cyberpunk properties, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is going to use a rollicking urban adventure to tell a deeper tale of what may happen if society grows too callous, greedy, or short sighted. We're psyched to see what the good people at CD Projekt Red have created.

Here's what we know so far:



It takes place in one giant city

As far as we can tell from the trailer, the game will take place entirely within Night City. That's not a concern, however, as the map on the subway shows that Night City will be a diverse place. With locations like New Harbor, Orbital Air Space Center, Med Center, Heywood, Little China, and much more. It's unlikely that we'll be running out of places to explore anytime soon.

It will be a role playing FPS

According to Kotaku, "The open-world role-playing game will take place mostly in first-person—as opposed to The Witcher 3's third-person point of view... However, you’ll still get to see your character during conversations and cut-scenes, so it’s more than just a first-person experience."

Firearms are shown in every other scene of the trailer, and in one shot they're being wielded by "V", the protagonist of this story. We're looking at an experience that feels reminiscent of Deus Ex, but with next gen graphics and maybe 50% less moping.

The soundtrack will be epic

Just listen to the trailer starting at 00:20. My word, this game cannot come out quickly enough!