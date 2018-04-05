10 facts we've learned during 4Frenzy this year

One great thing about reporting for the 4Frenzy section of ClickOnDetroit is that we get to know some of Metro Detroit's most interesting people. From those experiences we have facts about Metro Detroit coaches, athletes, and schools. Here they are, in convenient list format!

Athletes

Luke Pfromm is not only a 4Frenzy winner for power forward in boys basketball, he's also a Division II state champion in football. He also got a mention in our first episode of 4Frenzy Online!

Julia Ayrault got more than 4,300 votes during the winter season, making her the single most winning athlete we've had in the Fan Choice Awards so far. She won in 4 categories for girls basketball! Check out her spotlight article here.

Paige Thompson was the first to list it , but the most popular musician among High School athletes by far was Post Malone.

William Marano beat his school's record for most consecutive wins in wrestling. The last person to hold that record was Johnny Borg; his coach. Of course that earned a spotlight article. Speaking of that record breaking...

Coaches

Johnny Borg held the record of most consecutive wins since 1994. His 38 wins in a row held out for 24 years before his own student rose up to achieve 39.

Coach Vic McGuire has been with Annapolis wrestling since the 1970's, and retired this year with an incredibly winning record.

Emily Frikken will be the final athletic director for Ladywood, as the school is closing this year after 68 years of educating Michigan's youth. You can check out her spotlight article here.

Schools

Ladywood High School only has 1

69 students this year, and they also have a full hockey team, which means 11% of the all Ladywood students are on the hockey team. We cover that fact and others in this spotlight article.

De La Salle 's home hockey games have the national anthem sung by Kaitlyn Miscavish, sister of Fan Choice winner Daniel Miscavish. Here's the spotlight article.

Grosse Pointe North just had it's first student receive a scholarship in competitive cheer. Of course she also got a spotlight article.

