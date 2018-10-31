2018 4Frenzy Best Marching Band Winner has been decided!

After tallying up the votes, the winner of the 4Frenzy Best Marching Band is...

PORT HURON HIGH SCHOOL!

This is the Big Red Marching Machine's second win in a row. That's right, they were last year's winner! Under the direction of Scott Jones, the band continues to impress the community around them.

Port Huron's marching band currently has 124 members and has been directed by Scott Jones for 21 years.

Their most popular song to perform is their original school fight song titled "Red White Fight Song" written by one of their Port Huron High School students! Scott Jones' favorite part about being the band director is being able to "watch the students grow into leaders they never thought they could be and push themselves to do things they never thought possible."

They had a lot of support from everyone including parents, teachers, students and the community. Congratulations to the Port Huron Marching Band for taking the number one spot, and to all of the wonderful metro Detroit bands that participated!

