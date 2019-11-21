SPOTLIGHT: Kelly Bartlett ‘digs’ a win for ‘Favorite Libero’

Favorite Artist: Khalid or NF

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite School Lunch: Pizza

Kelly Bartlett is a senior at Henry Ford II High School on the varsity volleyball team, who was the winner of 4Frenzy’s “Favorite Libero” category.

Kelly Bartlett, Henry Ford II, Volleyball

The libero is the only player on the team who remains in the game at all times and is not limited to the regular rotation rules. A player in the libero position will strictly stay in the back row only. They will never rotate to play in the front row.

The libero is typically easy to spot on the court since they wear a different colored jersey than the rest of the team. The job of the libero is to lead the defensive specialists or back row players, in passing the ball in serve-receive situations.

Kelly takes the libero role very seriously, as she has many responsibilities in that position. She still has fun and tries to improve every game. No wonder she won a Fall Fan Choice Award for Favorite Libero!

Kelly says that a fun fact about her is that she used to be a gymnast. She stopped due to the time requirements that came along with the sport. Kelly continued to become a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball, and track, so she never had the time for much else. As if this wasn’t enough on her plate, she is also involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions or SADD Club and National Honor Society.

Such an involved student deserves recognition. Way to go Kelly and congratulations on winning Local 4′s 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Award for “Favorite Libero!”

