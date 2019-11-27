Favorite place in Ypsilanti: Wasem Fruit Farm

Favorite lunch at school: French Toast

Favorite artist: Khalid

Role Model: Her mom

DETROIT – The winner for Favorite Breaststroke Swimmer in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards is Annaliese Streeter! Swimming has always been a big part of Annaliese’s life. She has been swimming since she was six years old.

Annaliese Streeter making waves

Her passion for the sport is what has kept her focused both in and out of school. She is a part of the swim team at her high school as well as a swim club outside of Huron called ‘Club Wolverine’.

Although Annaliese loves to be involved with school and sports, family is her first priority. In fact, she said that if she could spend time with anyone, it would be both of her great-grandmas so she could learn more about their lives.

Congratulations Annaliese for winning Local 4′s 4Frenzy 2019 Fall Fan Choice Award for your school.

We want to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.