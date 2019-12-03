SPOTLIGHT: Clintondale’s Na’Quante Thompson wins Favorite Freshman

Favorite School Subject: Science

Favorite Place In Clinton Township: My school

Favorite School Lunch: Spicy Chicken Patty

Fall 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards has announced winners, and now we’re shining a spotlight on the student who won Favorite Freshman in the Football category.

Na’Quante is only in his first year at Clintondale High School, but he has already left a big impact on the students and staff. He is a very well rounded, respectful, and well-mannered individual.

Na’Quante started playing football in the seventh grade for his middle school. Now, as a freshman, he continues to excel on the field and in the classroom. This comes as no surprise to the people that know him best, considering sports are his favorite activities.

Na’Quante also says that his family loves Local 4’s very own Rhonda Walker! Congrats Na’Quante, keep up the great work!

