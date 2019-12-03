Spotlight: Isabella VanSolkema from Mercy H.S. is ‘Favorite Junior’ in Field Hockey

Mercy High School – Isabella VanSolkema

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite Place: Her House

Favorite School Lunch: Kickin’ Chicken

Favorite Artist: Tom Holland

Role Model: Her Mom

Winner for Favorite Junior in the Field Hockey category is Isabella VanSolkema, who plays on Mercy High School’s varsity team. On top of field hockey, she also plays ice hockey in the winter and softball in the spring. So, how does she find the time to do all this AND win herself a 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award? It probably has something to do with her can-do-attitude.

No Time Wasted

Bella has been playing field hockey since her freshman year at Mercy. Her advice for the next wave of field hockey players? Just keep going. “Take whatever criticism you get, take whatever your coaches are saying, and you’ll get better,” she states. Bella feels you also need to be a team player and cheer everyone on.

She adds that you should take it one step at time -- and she should know. Bella is very active at her school, playing different sports each season, while also participating her school’s Green Club, Science Club, and HOSA, which aims to introduce students to working in the health industry while also providing practice and opportunities.

Stickin' it to the Competition

Bella says she likes how competitive field hockey can get, as well as how active it gets her. She mentions that it keeps her moving, as does talking and engaging with her team. After all, her team is like a family to her. She says that compared to last year, the team is more bonded, which is one of the reasons why they are winning and working better together overall. “We’re having fun,” she concludes.

Congratulations to Bella on her “Favorite Junior” 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award!

