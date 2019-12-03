Spotlight: Mercy’s Gabrielle Micallef wins Favorite Field Hockey Goalie

Mercy High School – Gabrielle Micallef

Favorite Subject: Sports Medicine

Favorite School Lunch: Sub Sandwich Bar

Favorite Artist: Tyler the Creator

Role Model: Taylor Swift

Favorite Famous Person to Spend the Day With: Billie Eilish

Junior Gabrielle Micallef, Gabi for short, says that field hockey is more than just a sport to her -- it’s more like a family. Her Mercy High School Field Hockey family took home many of our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards this season, including Gabi with her win for Favorite Goalie in the Field Hockey category.

Not One to Be Undercut

Gabi says that field hockey is great way to make friends, and her advice to players is not to be afraid to look for other opportunities to play if your school doesn’t have a team. Field Hockey is a relatively new sport to Michigan, but more and more high schools are adding it to their roster in recent years.

When it comes to field hockey, Gabi is very serious, but she still has a blast. While she plays field hockey all year round on the Pinnacle Travel Field Hockey Team, she says that when she is on her home field her team is “crazy, energetic, and supportive”.

“Our coach, Coach Sikora, she’s amazing at being a mom to us.” Gabi tells us that the coach also takes note of their fun attitudes, “It’s funny because she’ll call us cats sometimes because we’re all messing around. But we get the job done.”

Going for the Goal (and Guarding It Too)

Gabi is someone that exudes confidence, so when asked what life lessons field hockey has taught her, her answers came as no surprise. She says her Mercy family has taught her a lot about leadership, as well how to not be afraid to express herself.

“My high school experience would not be the same without field hockey in it.” Gabi continues, “Everyone steps up. We have captains, but like, everyone really does their part and helps individual people in their sections and just speaking up for the whole team and making sure that everyone is included in leadership.”

With an answer like that, it’s no wonder that Gabrielle and many from her field hockey family stepped up to vote for her in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

