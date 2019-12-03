Spotlight: Mercy’s own Elizabeth Chevalier takes ‘Favorite Forward’ in Field Hockey

DETROIT – Elizabeth Chevalier

Favorite School Subject: Science (Anatomy and Chemistry)

Favorite Place: Downtown Brighton

Favorite School Lunch: Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Favorite Artist: Frank Ocean

Role Model: Her Parents and Brothers

Elizabeth Chevalier, or Libby, is a senior at Mercy High School who has been playing field hockey since her freshman year. She’s our winner for Favorite Forward in the Field hockey category of 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards! She says that she has made a lot of friends through field hockey, and they’re all proud of her 4Frenzy win.

Falling into Formation

When asked to describe her team, Libby mentions that there is a great chemistry between them. “We’re all super supportive of each other. Whenever we see someone struggling we try to bring them up or tell them what they can do better.”

With four years of experience under her belt, it’s safe to say that Libby knows what she is talking about when she says that it’s important to listen to your coaches. She also says that doubt is one of the biggest things that can bring you down, whether it’s doubting your team, your coaches, or even yourself. She says you should “try out new things while you’re playing, even if you’re afraid of them or doubting yourself.”

Giving it Her All

Libby splits her time between field hockey, school, and her four after school clubs. She is an active member of HOSA (Future Health Professionals), National Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society. In addition to giving a lot of her time, she also donates her hair from time to time.

She takes this caring attitude with her to the field as well. “It’s important to take into consideration how your teammates are feeling and make sure that everyone is feeling welcome,” she says. “The only way a team is going to be successful is if everyone is getting along and everyone is succeeding.”

Spoken like a true leader, Libby! Congratulations on your "Favorite Forward" Fan Choice Award!

