Spotlight: Regina High School’s Lauren Graham wins in Golf

Regina High School – Lauren Graham

Favorite Subject: Science (specifically forensic science)

Favorite Place: Metro Beach in Harrison Township

Favorite School Lunch: Broccoli Soup in a Bread Bowl

Favorite Artist: Quinn XCII

Lauren Graham has played golf for Regina High School since her freshman year. Now in her senior year, she scored her ace in the hole in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards by winning Favorite Senior in the Golf category.

On Course

Lauren comes from a golf family, so she is no stranger to being on the green. She started young, playing at the course near her parents’ cottage in Gaylord, MI. She says that she became serious about golf her freshman year at Regina, where her father Joe is the coach for varsity golf. She likes that golf gets her outside and how slow the sport can be. While golf can be frustrating at times, she says she also uses it as an opportunity to meet new people at matches and tournaments.

Going "Fore" Gold

“Golf is mostly practicing on your own,” says Lauren. She says that she finds the time on the weekends, since the rest of her week is dedicated to school and extracurriculars. Lauren feels that like with everything in life, “we need to keep focusing, we need to keep working no matter what.”

Congratulations to Lauren Graham on her win!

