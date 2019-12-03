SPOTLIGHT: Regina’s Heather Broski ‘slides’ into a winning spot for Favorite Junior

Favorite place to be: the lake

Favorite Artist: Loves all different types and genres of music.

Extracurricular Activities: volleyball, basketball, and being a class officer

Heather Broski has taken the spotlight for the Fall 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards. She’s a winner in the Volleyball category for Favorite Junior!

Currently, Heather is a Junior at Regina High School playing on the school’s Varsity volleyball team. Her biggest accomplishment so far has been becoming the team captain. She takes pride in being able to lead her team to a great season, especially making all-league.

Being team captain also can have its challenges, however. Heather expresses how difficult it is to balance school and sports, but she does try her best to get homework done early. She aims to finish it before practice or as soon as she gets home so she still has some time to relax.

Heather will also do her homework in the car on her way to away games. Playing sports, she has learned how to manage her time through balancing them with school, family and friends.

Some advice that Heather has for someone who is thinking about playing volleyball is to go out, have fun, and enjoy the sport. She says that volleyball is about having fun and learning from your mistakes.

Heather thinks you should never take it too seriously, or you will lose your drive to play. She stresses that you should always remember not to get in your head over a little mistake because that will only cause you to make more. She says it’s very important to move on and learn from your mistakes.

On behalf of our 4Frenzy team, we would like to give a huge congratulations to Heather. Keep up the great work!

