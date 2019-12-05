Spotlight: Charlotte Thibault of Regina H.S. scores in Girls Golf

Charlotte Thibault

Favorite Subject: History (favorite time period, WWII)

Favorite Place: Lake St. Clair near Grosse Pointe

Favorite School Lunch: Broccoli Cheddar Soup in a Bread Bowl

Favorite Artist: Dan + Shay or Justin Bieber

Favorite Famous Person to Spend the Day With: Justin Bieber

Charlotte Thibault of Regina High School has won Favorite Sophomore in the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards! She has played golf for five years, and says that she likes that the sport is about individuality. Being an interesting individual herself, 4Frenzy met her on the green to get to know her just a little bit better.

Charlotte's "Approach"

Charlotte started getting into golf around the age of 13. She began practicing and playing on her own, which led her to getting into tournaments and eventually to representing Regina High School on the golf course. Charlotte enjoys being a part of the team and describes her teammates as compassionate, encouraging, and funny.

Despite being a good teammate, she likes the solitary aspects of golfing too. “It’s kind of challenging, and you never know how you’re going to play. When you’re playing bad you have to push yourself more.”

Driving It Home

While Charlotte is only a sophomore, golf has already taught her some life lessons that she will use in her future. She says that it is important to encourage others and lift them up. She has also learned how important planning is when it comes to balancing golf, school, and other extracurricular activities. Charlotte says she communicates with her teaches about upcoming homework, and sets aside time to do her assignments in advance during practices and tournaments.

Charlotte Thibault is hardworking and caring - two aspects that made her a good candidate for the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards. Congratulations!

