SPOTLIGHT: Eisenhower’s Tommy Gardini ‘hits’ the Fan Choice Award winner list

Eisenhower High School’s Thomas Gardini won over the hearts of many, on and off the field. His hard work and dedication is exactly why he was able to be a finalist in the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards. He went home with the Favorite Sophomore award in the Football Category!

Tommy is the definition of perseverance. He continues to prove that size does not matter when he steps foot on the field. He says that his biggest accomplishment in football has been proving just that. In middle school he never started because he was always the smallest kid on the team, but this year, a lot changed for him. Tommy was given a chance, something that he was not given for most of his football career. As a sophomore on the JV team, his coaches decided to put him in the game. To their surprise, Tommy was one of the hardest hitters on the field. He continued to prove himself by hitting hard, running as fast as he could, and giving every game all he had.

Tommy originally wanted to play football because of Michael, his older brother. He saw how much Michael loved the game and wanted to share the same passion and connection to football. Michael is Tommy’s role model because he has been there and supported Tommy his whole life. Tommy never felt left out or alone, because he knew Michael would always be his friend. The Gardini brothers have an incredible bond, and one that can not be broken, thanks to a shared love for football.

Between sports, family, and friends, you wouldn’t think that Tommy has time for much else. however, he always finds the time to take part in a club called “the Comic League Club,” which is ran by Mr. Kupke. The club is very interesting due to its many different components. The club allows you to read comic books, play Magic: The Gathering, and so much more. One of Tommy’s favorites to play is Dungeons and Dragons, which he plays a lot. His favorite extracurricular activity is football, which should come as no shock. He loves being able to create and strengthen bonds with his teammates, while creating meaningful and fun memories with different teammates.

Tommy wanted to thank all who voted for him like his aunt, uncle, mom, dad, brother, cousins, grandma, grandpa, and most of all the teammates. Congrats to Tommy on his Fall Fan Choice Award!

