SPOTLIGHT: Gianna Sager ‘shoots’ past the competition for Volleyball Favorite Freshman

Henry Ford II High School – Favorite Artist: Billy Eilish

Favorite Extracurricular: Volleyball

Favorite place in her city: Her house

Gianna Sager is a Freshman on the Henry Ford II High School Varsity volleyball team. She’s won our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Favorite Freshman in the Volleyball category! Gianna is a dedicated athlete, so it’s no surprise to those who know her!

Although Gianna is not in any clubs or organizations through her high school, she is very active being a three-sport athlete. Gianna plans to play volleyball, basketball, and softball this year at Henry Ford II.

Gianna Sager Henry Ford II Volleyball

She thanks her parents for being such good role models and always setting a good example for her. With their constant love and support, Gianna is able to strive for greatness.

Congratulations on your 4Frenzy win, Gianna!

