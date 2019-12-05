SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford’s Antonia Nunnery ‘bumps’ into the 4Frenzy winning spot

College Plans: Following graduation, she will be joining the United States Navy to pursue criminal justice as a JAG officer.

Favorite Artist: Brockhampton

Favorite place in Sterling Heights: Ford’s home gym on game nights -- she lives for those nights that they light up the gym.

Role Model: Her dad. He is one of the most resilient men that she has met in her life. He’s been a huge supporter throughout her volleyball career.

Antonia Nunnery is a senior at Henry Ford II High School. She was previously enrolled at Dakota High School, where she attended for her first three years. She expressed how scary it was to move to a completely different school for her last year. Despite this transition, she’s managed to garner the support to win Favorite Defensive Specialist in the Volleyball category of our 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards!

Antonia gives credit to the girls and coach that she met on the team. She says that they made it that much easier for her to make that transition. They welcomed her with open arms and made her feel more wanted and needed than ever before. She says that she clicked with them faster than any team that she’s ever been on.

“My success isn’t and never will be just mine, it is OUR success. With the other five girls out there with me and whichever 6 are on the bench, we are a team. There is no I in team for me. We win and lose together.”

This season has by far been her greatest season. The Ford Falcons volleyball team is more than just a group of 12 girls and a coach. “We are family, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have each and every one of them grinding through this season with me,” states Nunnery.

Congratulations to this persevering athlete on her 4Frenzy win!

