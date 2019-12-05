SPOTLIGHT: St. Catherine’s student wins 4Frenzy’s Fall Fan Choice Award

Favorite Place: Looney Baker in Livonia

Favorite Artist: Justin Bieber

Fun Fact: She did competitive gymnastics for 13 years

St. Catherine’s very own Madison Wasen took the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards by storm. Winning Favorite Senior in the Field Hockey category was an honor to her. She likes field hockey because of the unity on the team and the intense focus that is needed when she steps foot on the field.

Madison Wasen St. Catherine Field Hockey

Her biggest accomplishment is being able to transfer from Ladywood to St. Catherine. The transition was smooth and she was able to have so many great experiences because of the move.

Ladywood always stole the show in the 4Frenzy awards, so it’s no surprise to see this successful athlete continue to bring it with that kind of passion, even in a new school. Next year, Madison will go to Alma College and will be on the cheer and stunt team.

Madison Wasen St. Catherine Field Hockey

Wasen started playing field hockey to get to know girls at Ladywood. She also knew that it would help with her endurance for gymnastics. A family friend of hers, who was on the team, told her to give field hockey a try and she has loved it ever since.

Madison Wasen St. Catherine Field Hockey

Other than playing sports, Madison fills her free time with taking time to walk her dog, tumbling, playing softball, and reading. She is also a proud member of the National Honor Society, Senior Student Council, Spirit Club, and Health Occupations Students of America.

The balance between sports, clubs, and school is never easy, but Madison makes sure to manage her time well. It’s no wonder such a stellar student and athlete won 4Frenzy’s Fall Fan Choice Award. Congrats Madison!

We want to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.