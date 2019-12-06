SPOTLIGHT: Cheers to Clintondale’s Chania Johnson for winning Spirit Squad

Favorite place in Eastpointe: Community Paint Walk

Favorite School Subject: English and Civics

Favorite School Lunch: ‘Dragon Fuel’

Chania Johnson began her cheerleading career just a few short years ago as a freshman at Clintondale High School. Now as a junior, Chania has been a part of the spirit squad for two years and she’s won the Spirit Squad award in 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Award’s Clubs and Organizations category!

Her school spirit shines bright, just like her future. Last year, she joined Student Congress because she wanted to dedicate her time to being more involved at her school. Her goal is to help show others that Student Congress is a great organization to be a part of and a fantastic way to show school spirit.

After high school, Chania would like to go to Michigan State University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Forensics or Health Sciences. She is determined to grow in a medical profession.

Congratulations to this highly spirited student on her 4Frenzy award!

