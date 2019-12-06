SPOTLIGHT: Clintondale’s Ra’Quan Hudson takes it to the end zone for the Fan Choice Awards

Favorite place where he lives: Downtown Detroit

If he could spend the day with anyone: His mom

Favorite Musician: Rod Wave

Ra’Quan Hudson is the star Wide Receiver for the Dragons of Clintondale High School. His performance has won him the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Award for his position under the Football category!

He started playing football at the age of nine and fell in love with the game. He began with flag football and later decided to try tackle football. As he finishes up his senior year, he reflects on his football career. Playing for roughly nine years has taught him many lessons to implement on and off the field.

Ra’Quan gives a lot of credit to his mother for instilling so much passion inside of him. He loves his mother and appreciates everything that she has ever done for him. He might even consider her his role model.

Although he is an extremely busy student, Ra’Quan somehow finds the time to be involved in many extracurricular activities such as student congress, The National Honors Society, Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars, as well as football and track.

Congratulations to Ra’Quan on his 4Frenzy award!

We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.