SPOTLIGHT: Hartland’s Ava Justice flips for Favorite Freshman

Favorite Subject: English

Role Model: Kristen Bell

Favorite Place in Her City: Target

Favorite Musician: Jessie J

Favorite School Lunch: Pizza

4Frenzy’s Winter 2020 Fan Choice Awards votes are in for gymnastics Favorite Freshman and the winner is Ava Justice!

Ava started performing the sport when she was only 7 years old. Her first year on the team has been nothing but fun according to her teammates. She is the only freshman on her team and competes in all four events.

Gymnastics is an intense sport that comes with a lot of work, the skills that gymnasts have is truly admirable. Ava competing all four events is an impressive accomplishment! She also stays busy and in shape in the off season by running cross-country and track.

Ava had advice for others entering the world of gymnastics, “Try hard, but it’s not the end of the world if you don’t do as well as you wanted to at the meet.” These words of wisdom seem to be working for this freshman. She is an all around athlete and she even has future plans to become a lawyer and run at a community college. The motivation is real!

Good luck Ava to you and your team for the rest of the season!

