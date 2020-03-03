SPOTLIGHT: Freshman already a favorite on her basketball team

Favorite subject: History

Favorite place in Howell: The Carriage House

Favorite lunch at school: Soft Pretzel

Favorite Artist: Many favorites, but one is Drake

Favorite Hobby: Shopping

Molly Deurloo is our winner for Favorite Freshman under the Girls Basketball category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! She plays on the Varsity team at Howell High School and has been playing basketball since she was just three years old.

Molly Deurloo

Molly and Her Team

The Howell girls basketball team carries itself with grit. The personality traits of passion and perseverance for long-term and meaningful goals are present in all the players. With the help of the coaches’ belief in the team, they’re lifted up to achieve excellence.

When on the court, the team is tough both on offense and defense. Molly’s team has a record of 13 - 4 as of 2/20/2020! Clearly, the team works hard, but they also play hard together. The team is so compassionate toward one an other by encouraging each other when needed.

Molly Deurloo and team

Role Model

For Molly, growing up with an older brother has encouraged her in basketball. Her role model is her older brother Cody Deurloo. He is one of her biggest fans in basketball and in life.

Molly has been watching her brother play since he was 10 years old and he’s been an inspiration to her since she was little. During his years of high school he played on the boys varsity basketball team. Molly looked up to the team her brother played on, which went to the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for the Final 4. This is one of Molly’s goals!

Admiration

Molly adores the coaches of the Howell girls basketball team and thinks they are amazing! Coach O has guided her through basketball at clinics and camps since she was in 3rd grade. All the coaches have put so many hours into making her the player she is today. They have never stopped believing in Molly and have shown endless support by pushing her to be the best she can be.

Howell Girls Basketball Team and Coaches

Advice to students entering the sport of basketball:

“Have fun and work hard to be successful and be a good teammate with a positive attitude.” Molly Deurloo

Fun Facts About Molly

In the future, Molly would love to play college basketball and study nursing.

In Molly’s free time she loves going to her cottage and laying out in the sun.

Molly also enjoys coaching young children to love basketball and inspiring them to be the best they can be.

Congratulations, Molly! Howell H.S. has done amazing in 4Frenzy, and we hope to see more of you in the upcoming spring contest.

We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!