SPOTLIGHT: Lady Highlander wins favorite sophomore

Maeve St. John is the winner of Favorite Sophomore in the Girls Basketball category in this year’s 2020 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards. Maeve goes to Howell High School and currently her team, the Lady Highlanders, are ranked number 21 in the state out of hundreds of high schools’ girls basketball teams!

Maeve started playing basketball in 4th grade and has grown up playing “dadball.” This is what her mother called the time spent playing ball with her father in the backyard, and it’s one of Maeve’s favorite things to do.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching the NBA and tries to mimic some of their artistic flares in the games she plays with her dad. These fun memories will hold in her heart for the rest of her life.

Maeve St. John in action. (n/a)

The saying “practice makes perfect” definitely applies to her life, but it’s not just practice to her. It’s the part of her day that Maeve can be herself, yet anyone she wishes to be.

Her team looks forward to the competition at districts this week. One of their biggest highlights of the season was beating the undefeated Brighton team on January 17th in a nail-biter of a game.

Although the season is coming to an end, Maeve looks forward to each new season with her teammates. This year, the girls had a tradition of taking a picture before every game in the locker room. As for Maeve, her pregame tradition was taking a nap before every game so she was well rested and ready to play some basketball!

Congratulations and good luck to you and your team Maeve! For more on Howell High School, check out Molly Deurloo and keep an eye out for the upcoming Spotlight on their student section, the Warrior Zone.

