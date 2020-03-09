SPOTLIGHT: Howell student section beats out 15 other high schools in 4Frenzy polls

4Frenzy held polls on our Twitter asking who the best high school student section was. Howell H.S. was pumped about participating and their enthusiasm easily won them their first round in a landslide.

After our next rounds of polls Howell’s “Warrior Zone” moved on to the final round against three other round winners and again left the competition in the dust. In the end, they were the Student Section that beat out 15 other high schools in these competitive rounds of voting.

The 4Frenzy team was super excited to learn about this group of incredibly passionate students, because that’s what we’re all about! We got in touch with a student section leader in charge of social media, Chandler Hollister, and learned a lot about what it takes to put your section on top.

“We are just a different level of hype. There is no one that can get as loud as we can," Chandler enthused. "There are few sections that get as much participation as we do. Our community’s spirit is unrivaled and that is what makes us the best.”

What makes Warrior Zone different?

Not only is Howell a fairly large school with over 2,300 students, but they encourage students to support all their teams, from girls to boys, from football to swimming.

"With that many students, you have to have a good Twitter to show them what’s happening and I think we do a great job of that,” said Kyle Keddle.

It was clear to 4Frenzy that they do a great job engaging their student body on social media after seeing their big wins in our polls. And it’s not just the size of the school or number of students at the games that make the Warrior Zone special.

“Our section goes all out on themes -- we are always looking good and as a whole,” says Julia Russell, and there’s no denying it when you see photos of the section. Just by looking at the crowd of students, you can see the effort they put into supporting their teams. That’d make any opponent nervous!

One of the other things the Warrior Zone is proud of is that they never lose energy, even when their team isn’t winning. “We support every sport, and win or lose we are loud and just there to support our team,” Julia, who proudly carries the section’s black and gold flag, said.

“We constantly support our teams even if we are losing," agreed Sarah Lakotich, a section leader in charge of social media. "We are never afraid to get hype at games.”

Sarah also explained that they have a multitude of unique chants that help keep things interesting at games. Kyle’s role is making their section bell ring out, which signals the start of chants. Julia told us that “whenever the section hears that bell, they know exactly what to do.”

Home and Away

The Howell student section is always packed by 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. During the football season, they had record of 4-0 at home and they had a packed section the whole time. Meanwhile, the opposing teams’ section barely had a row.

“I think the Warrior Zone is has huge impact on the outcome of many games,” Chandler tells us. “During basketball, our section is loud the whole time when our team is on defense, giving the opposing team a hard time to score with all the noise. There have been many times where the section ran out of room, having to move the parents over to enlarge our section.”

We know now that the Warrior Zone has a huge showing at their home games, but something that really shows their passion is that they show up at away games, even if they have to drive to support their team.

“We need more schools to show participation like Howell student section does. They travel very well no matter where the team is,” said Northville AD at an athletic director meeting.

Chandler thinks it’s a shame they’ve had many games were there was no student section for the opposing team. “We have driven over an hour to support our teams and I think that’s the reason we are the best. Having an opposing section makes the game rivalry more fun, so no matter how far the drive is we have a section at every single game.”

Students of the Section

“Balancing my schoolwork as well as student section activities gets tough at times, due to all the behind the scenes work we do," admits Chandler, letting us know that being a student section leader isn’t easy, though it is rewarding. "Between all the poster-making after school hours and attending all sporting events to support our teams, schoolwork is sometimes forgotten, but always completed when it is needed to be.”

So, why do students love it so much that they have packed football games of 400-500 students and basketball games with 150-200 students?

Julia says that it’s the atmosphere of the section at games. Sarah loves watching how much fun students have at the games and knowing that she was a big part of making it happen. “It brings everyone around the school together,” said Steven Miller, a junior at Howell.

“My favorite part about being a student section leader is the community I have behind me at EVERY game. Without them, the job of a section leader would be pointless. The Howell students and community never fail to show endless spirit towards their school.” Chandler Hollister, section leader

Ella Januszweski, another junior, said that she loves the section because of the memories you make. Bennett Spallone, also a junior, says “My favorite part about the section is the never-ending hype, no matter what the score is.”

Advice to Student Sections

Are you a passionate student section leader or member and want to know the secrets behind getting yours more involved? We asked the Warrior Zone what advice they have to share.

“I think other student sections could learn how important putting out themes and game times on social media is," notes Sarah. "By doing this it lets our student body come prepared for games. Also, we keep updates on social media to let people who couldn’t attend know what’s going on. As a leader you can’t be afraid of taking charge and just trying to make the best out of every situation.”

Tony Honkala, the section leader in charge of carrying the Green and Gold flag (and 4Frenzy winner of Power Forward in the Boys Basketball section!) said you could try to “have more tailgates before the games to talk and get to know other people.”

Chandler says that they lead chants for the teams and do activities during half-time at basketball games. Plus, he thinks that the main thing other sections could learn from them is that no matter the distance you should still go to the games. Sarah has a reminder for other section leaders that “all these students are counting on you to make a good time.”

Warrior Zone Wins

The section leaders of the Howell Warrior Zone have lots of goals in mind. Julia hopes to always get as many people as possible at their away games. Sarah wants to make their section known and recognized throughout the country.

The 4Frenzy team is happy to help this incredibly passionate group of students to get some of that well-deserved recognition. With a fire like this, you’ll surely go far. Congratulations to your student section win and to the individual Howell 4Frenzy winners! We look forward to seeing more from you in the future.

