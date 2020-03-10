Enter 4Frenzy’s Instagram photo contest

To celebrate our new Instagram @4frenzy, we’re having a hashtag photo contest!

We’ll regram all our favorites, PLUS we’ll choose a winning photo to post on the Local 4 Instagram (@local4news)! See the winter winner here.

How to Enter

Post your photo on Instagram using hashtags #4Frenzy #4FrenzyPhotos and tag @ 4frenzy Tag (or hashtag) your high school/sports team/club Follow @ 4frenzy on Instagram (optional)

Types of photos eligible:

Photos of Michigan high school athletes, teams, students, clubs/organizations, performers, coaches, parents, or teachers who have been or could be nominated in one of the 4Frenzy categories HERE.

Should be a clear, quality photo. Should NOT be a copyright photo or a photo taken by another news outlet – it should be taken by you (or your friend or family).

Special photos are more likely to win; dynamic action shots, sweet moments, cool angles, interesting subjects. BUT, we like simple photos of students just being themselves, too! You can add a caption to let us know what’s going on in the photo.

4Frenzy

To nominate in our larger contest with 100+ winners or to learn more go to clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!