SPOTLIGHT: Romeo basketball player wins two 4Frenzy awards

Romeo High School girls basketball player, Ava Muschong, won two 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! One for Shooting Guard and one for Favorite Junior in her category.

Ava tells us that her high school is a small, “tight community” that always has each others’ backs. Her teammates aren’t just her team, they’re her close friends who she’s known and played with since grade school.

Ball is Life

“Basketball is life,” says Ava. “It teaches you about wins and losses, ups and downs, teamwork, accountability, leadership, and adversity. I think basketball is preparing me more for life than anything right now.”

Ava wants to play at the next level, meaning: college basketball. So right now she’s thinking about where she can go to get the degree she wants as well as play on a team.

“If you’re going to go in, go ALL in.” Ava's tip to new players

About Ava

In addition to making the Varsity basketball team as a freshman, she also made the Varsity tennis team that same year where she plays No. 1 singles for the school. “It offers the polar opposite experience from basketball - where basketball is entirely a team sport, tennis is just me against my opponent on the court. You have to figure it out all on your own, and I like that.”

In a way, she has her own pregame rituals. She listens to the same music, eats the same food, and uses the same water bottle for every game, but she says that she’s not superstitious.

Ava looks up to those that are at the top of their game, in any sport. “Not because of how well they play, but because I can appreciate what they had to do to get that way.”

Congratulations Ava, we hope to see more of you and Romeo High School in 4Frenzy in the future!

